"I'd Do A Number": Trump's Warning To Hit Iran's Kharg Island, 38 Years Ago

Thirty-eight years before US forces targeted military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, he had said in an interview that he "would be harsh on Iran" and that "one bullet shot" on a US soldier or ship would invite an attack on the island, critical to Iran's oil exports. At the time, Trump was a 41-year-old business tycoon exploring a political entry.

In a 1988 interview with The Guardian's Polly Toynbee, he said, "I'd be harsh on Iran. They've been beating us psychologically, making us look a bunch of fools. One bullet shot at one of our men or ships, and I'd do a number on Kharg Island. I'd go in and take it. Iran can't even beat Iraq, yet they push the United States around. It'd be good for the world to take them on'."

And nearly four decades later, amid a spiralling conflict in the Middle East, President Trump announced that the US Central Command had executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East and obliterated every military target in "Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island".

"Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known, but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Sharing a post on Trump's 1988 interview, the US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that Trump has been consistent on Iran. "President Trump has been remarkably consistent his entire life on Iran. Anyone who says otherwise has not been paying attention," she wrote.

The latest US strike is significant, considering Kharg Island has long been seen as a key pressure point that would draw a strong response from Tehran if attacked. The US strike, which Iran has downplayed, comes after Tehran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, the transit route of about 20 per cent of global oil supplies. This has jacked up crude oil globally, raising energy security concerns.

Trump has said many countries affected by the Strait's closure will be sending warships to keep it open and safe.

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's Military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are."

"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE," he said on Truth Social.

Iran, meanwhile, has said that its oil infrastructure on the island is safe and added a warning. "All oil, economic, and energy facilities belonging to oil companies in the region that are partly owned by the United States or that cooperate with the United States will be immediately destroyed and reduced to ashes" if Iran's energy and economic assets are hit, the country's Fars News Agency has reported, citing its military command. It has described the US strikes as a "barbaric violation of Iranian sovereignty" and vowed to hit back.