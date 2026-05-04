Any US "Interference" In Hormuz Would Be Ceasefire Violation, Warns Iran

A senior Iranian official warned on Monday that Tehran would consider any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz a breach of the ceasefire.

"Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran's parliament, posted on X.

The comment came after President Donald Trump announced a plan for US forces to escort ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz beginning Monday.

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