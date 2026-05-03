Assembly Election Results 2026: Timing, Live Coverage And Where To Watch

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the results of the Assembly elections 2026 in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on May 4.

The elections have been held in multiple phases over the past few weeks. During this time, political parties campaign heavily, and many areas see strong voter turnout, with several seats witnessing close contests.

Counting of votes is expected to start early in the morning at 8 am under tight security arrangements, and the results are likely to be out by the end of the day. Trends are likely to emerge within the first few hours.

Counting starts with postal ballots, which include votes cast by service personnel, election staff and others unable to vote in person. After these are counted, officials move to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Each machine is opened in front of authorised officials and candidates' representatives, and it shows how many votes each candidate gets.

The counting speeds up after this stage as EVMs give instant totals. But since counting happens in multiple rounds across many constituencies, the final results may come by the afternoon or even evening.

Where Can You Watch The Election Results?

NDTV 24x7: You can follow the Assembly election results live here, which offers continuous coverage throughout the day. The channel features real-time updates, on-ground reporting, expert panels and detailed analysis. It also shares early predictions about election results based on initial trends and which candidate is leading.

NDTV.com: If you want detailed numbers, visit the website, which provides live result dashboards, constituency-wise leads, party-wise tallies and full coverage so you can track everything in real time as it happens.

NDTV social media: You can also stay connected through NDTV's social media platforms for quick updates, key highlights, video clips and breaking news alerts. These are shared regularly, making it easy to follow the results on the go. Keep an eye on NDTV's X handle.

