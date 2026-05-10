Himanta Sarma To Meet Assam Governor Today, Will Stake Claim To Form BJP Government

Assam's caretaker chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday at 11.15 am to stake claim to form the third consecutive BJP-led NDA government in the state.

According to party sources, Sarma will be appointed as the chief minister of Assam for the second term. The oath will be administered on May 12.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has returned to power for a third consecutive term, securing 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force with 82 seats, while its allies - the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - winning 10 seats each.

Sarma on Saturday met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini, deputed as BJP's central observer and co-observer respectively in Assam.

The meeting with the Governor would take place after Sunday's BJP legislature party meeting at 10 am, where sources added that Sarma would be elected unanimously at the leader of the Legislative party.

As per constitutional protocol, Sarma submitted his resignation to the Governor on Wednesday.