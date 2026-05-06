Gaurav Gogoi Raises "Serious Concerns Over Transparency" After Assam Defeat

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi raised serious concerns over the transparency and fairness of the electoral process while also accepting the people's mandate and congratulating the BJP-led alliance for its victory.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati days after the BJP won 82 seats in the 126-member Assembly, Gogoi said the Congress may have suffered a setback in terms of seats, but it would continue its political and democratic fight both inside and outside the Assembly. He asserted that the Opposition would closely monitor the functioning of the new government and continue raising public issues across Assam.

"There are serious concerns regarding the fairness, transparency and accuracy of the electoral process," Gogoi said, while referring to complaints and doubts raised during and after the elections regarding the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) process and election management.

The Congress MP stated that the party would soon hold a detailed review meeting in Guwahati with all candidates to discuss their experiences during the elections, including matters related to EVMs, returning officers, administrative conduct and implementation of the model code of conduct.

"We will discuss what our candidates observed during the elections, including administration, EVM process and the role of officials," he said.

Despite the defeat, Gogoi maintained that Congress would continue its commitment towards protecting democracy and constitutional values. He said the idea of one-party dominance in the country was dangerous for democratic institutions. "My leader Rahul Gandhi is a strong defender of Indian democracy, and we will continue to stand for the rights of citizens," he stated.

At the same time, Gogoi congratulated the BJP leadership and expressed hope that the new government would focus on unresolved public issues in Assam, particularly artificial floods, infrastructure concerns and governance-related problems.

"There are many issues in Assam which we highlighted during the campaign, but they were not addressed the way they should have been," he said.

Gogoi also thanked the people of Jorhat and Assam for their continued support and acknowledged that the party failed to meet expectations in the Assembly elections despite earlier success in the Lok Sabha polls. "We are disappointed that we could not fulfill the hopes of many supporters, but we will continue to improve our organisation and connect with the people," he added.

The Congress leader further said that even while sitting in the Opposition, the party would continue working towards its vision of building a "new Assam" and would remain vocal against corruption, governance failures and any threat to democratic systems.