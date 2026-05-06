Himanta Sarma Resigns As Assam Chief Minister, Oath Ceremony On May 12

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhawan in Guwahati, following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) landslide victory in the Assembly elections. The Governor has asked him to continue as the "caretaker Chief Minister" until new government is formed.

Sources told NDTV that central observers are expected to arrive by the end of the week, after which the newly elected MLAs will decide on the next Chief Minister. In all likelihood, Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to continue as Assam Chief Minister, top BJP sources in the state said, adding that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on May 12.

Sources added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation, Sarma said the Governor has accepted his resignation along with his council of ministers. He said the Governor has also allowed the outgoing government to continue in a caretaker capacity until the new Chief Minister and Council of Ministers are appointed.

Sarma expressed gratitude to the Governor for his guidance over the past five years and reiterated the government's support during the transition period.

On the formation of the next government, Sarma said the party leadership has named senior leaders J P Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini as central observers for Assam to choose the next legislature party leader.

He noted that the leader of the BJP legislature party, who will become the next Chief Minister, is yet to be decided. "The BJP and NDA will return to Lok Bhawan to stake claim to form the government once the legislature party elects its leader," he said, urging patience as the process unfolds.

Sarma also said that central observers have not yet announced a specific date for the legislature party meeting.

The Asom Gana Parishad( AGP), ally of the BJP-led NDA, held its legislative meeting at party headquarters in Guwahati and finalised key leadership roles.

Party president Atul Bora was elected as the legislative group leader, while Keshab Mahanta was appointed deputy leader. Newly elected MLA Dr. Tapan Das was named legislative group secretary.

The meeting also unanimously backed the nomination of Himanta Biswa Sarma for the post of Chief Minister.