BJP Legislature Party To Pick New Assam Chief Minister On May 10

Assam caretaker Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government will be held on May 12 at 11 am.

Speaking to the media during an inspection at the Khanapara Veterinary Field, Sarma said a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held on May 10, where its Assam leader will be elected.

He further said that a joint meeting of the NDA will be held on the same day at 11 AM, during which the NDA leader will be elected.

"At 12 PM, the NDA leaders will meet the Governor and submit a claim to form the government. Once the Governor grants permission, the process of forming the government will begin immediately," Sarma said.

Sarma further said that Chief Ministers from 20 states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Assam. Several industrialists have also been invited to the event. Apart from that, Satradhikars and Vaishnavite religious heads, as well as presidents of the BJP and AGP booth committees, have also been invited.

The caretaker chief minister added that elected representatives of Gaon Panchayats will also attend the ceremony.