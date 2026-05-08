Vijay Finally Has Majority, Left And VCK To Extend Support To TVK: Sources

Game, set, and match, Vijay?

On Friday evening - after four days of uncertainty and chaos - chants of 'TVK, TVK' broke out around the superstar actor's Chennai home. This after sources said he had finally secured the handful of seats needed to confirm he will become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay will now meet Governor RV Arlekar this evening, likely at 6 pm, to stake claim.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam swept last month's election; the party won 108 of 234 seats on its electoral debut to break Dravidian giants DMK and AIADMK's 62-year chokehold on state politics. But the joy of that win dissipated quickly after Governor RV Arlekar made it clear he would not invite the TVK leader to form the government without majority support confirmation.

Two meetings in two days - Wednesday and Thursday - but Arlekar didn't budge. He told Vijay Thursday that he could not run a government of 113 MLAs when the House majority is 118.

Arlekar insisted on letters of support from 118 MLA-elects.

Vijay, however, had only 107 (excluding himself) from the TVK.

Vijay's winning formula

He needed at least 10 more seats, with that number rising to 11 because he contested from two seats - Trichy (East) and Perambur - and will have to resign from one before being sworn in.

He added five more from the Congress - which broke from allies Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, a split that triggered a bitter side-squabble - and also opened talks with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Communist Party of India.

The VCK, CPM, and CPI were also allies of the DMK, and have been in talks with outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin's party over alternative routes to power, including remaining by his side and entering what many derided an 'unholy alliance', i.e., tying up with his arch-rivals, the AIADMK.

But this afternoon whispers broke that the VCK and Left had picked Vijay.

And they have exactly the number he needs - two each for a total of six.

Sources said each party will get a cabinet post in the incoming government.

READ | VCK To Get 1 Ministry In Vijay's Cabinet, Left To Get 2: Sources

The Congress expects two berths for its support.

DMK-AIADMK's 'unholy' alliance

The chaos of the past four days included speculation of an alliance between the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, two parties that share an ideology - the social justice movement started by EV 'Periyar' Ramasamy - but are otherwise fierce enemies.

Political observers suggested the two big Dravidian parties were driven by similar fears.

For the DMK this brought back memories of 1977-87 when MG Ramachandran kept it from winning any election till after he died. And for the AIADMK, the fear is recent; sections within pointed to the past decade in which the party lost three consecutive elections to MK Stalin.

However, the 'unholy' alliance never materialised. In fact it never moved past speculation, with senior leaders on both sides confiding to NDTV that it could never survive in the face of vehement opposition from ideologues in both camps.