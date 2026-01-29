Video: Avalanche Hits Kishtwar Amid Heavy Snowfall, 2nd This Week In J&K

A massive avalanche swept through the remote Warwan valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, triggering panic among residents.

According to initial reports, the avalanche came down from the upper reaches amid heavy snowfall, burying grazing areas and seasonal shelters in the region. However, there have been no reports of damage to other property. No casualties or injuries have also been reported.

The district administration has advised residents to avoid avalanche-prone areas as the weather conditions remain severe.

This comes a day after a high-intensity snowstorm struck Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg area, engulfing houses and vehicles. Officials said the avalanche hit the popular Sonamarg tourist area at 10:12 pm on Tuesday, sending a large amount of snow rushing down the mountain toward nearby homes and hotels. CCTV footage showed the snowstorm moving forward and covering the buildings in its path.

Despite the scale and impact of the incident, officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported.

Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been experiencing fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the plains over the past two days. In Kashmir, the heavy snowfall led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the cancellation of all flights at Srinagar airport, leaving hundreds of tourists stuck in the valley.