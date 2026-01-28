On Camera, Sonamarg Avalanche Engulfs Buildings, No Casualties Reported

A massive avalanche swept through the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Jammu & Kashmir's Ganderbal district Tuesday night, engulfing houses and vehicles. Despite the scale and impact of the incident, officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Authorities said the avalanche hit the popular Sonamarg tourist area at 10:12 pm on Tuesday, sending a large amount of snow rushing down the mountain toward nearby homes and hotels.

CCTV footage recorded the moment the snowstorm moved forward and covered the buildings in its path.

#BREAKING: Dramatic visuals of an avalanche caught on CCTV in Sonmarg of Central Kashmir tonight in India. No loss of life or major damage reported. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/FZkJRpFTcg — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 27, 2026

Officials reiterated that, despite the intensity of the slide, there were "no reports of any loss of life." The region had been under a high-intensity avalanche warning issued on Monday, following continuous snowfall across the valley.

Fresh snowfall across Kashmir on Tuesday forced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and led to the cancellation of all flights at Srinagar airport, leaving hundreds of tourists stuck in the valley.

The snowfall had begun late Monday night and soon covered the entire region. Officials said that National Highway 44 had to be shut down because snow had piled up near the Navyug tunnel at Qazigund and Banihal.

At Srinagar International Airport, all 58 scheduled flights, 29 arrivals and 29 departures, were cancelled. Authorities explained that the runway could not be used safely because the snowfall continued throughout the day.

(With inputs from PTI)