Watch: Snowfall Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway For 2nd Day, Life Disrupted Across J&K

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the second consecutive day as heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions continued to disrupt life across Jammu and Kashmir.

VIDEO | Anantnag: Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall. A tourist from Patiala, Punjab, says, "I am from Patiala, Punjab. For the first four days, we really enjoyed ourselves here, but it has been two days that we are stuck… pic.twitter.com/MQ2ir4dVkI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

Incessant snowfall for the second day in hill resorts such as Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar, Batote, Banihal, Gool and adjoining areas brought life to a standstill. With pathways blocked and markets deserted, many shopkeepers in Batote of Ramban district kept their shops closed for the second straight day due to the absence of customers.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Normal life remains affected in Rajouri following heavy snowfall in the region.#JammuAndKashmir #Rajouri



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9mcQiZix2C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

The snowfall also caused major disruptions to power and water supply, road connectivity, and telecommunications.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Season's first snowfall blankets Surankote in Poonch.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#JammuAndKashmir #Surankote pic.twitter.com/npAVIQzfmK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh snowfall blankets the upper reaches of Ganderbal, turning the region white.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Ganderbal #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/8TBTIDKGT7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Villages near Bhimber Gali woke up to a thick blanket of snow after heavy snowfall last night.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#JammuAndKashmir #snowfall pic.twitter.com/3V9p2t27R7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was also suspended after heavy rainfall in Katra and snowfall at the Bhawan.

VIDEO | Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy snowfall blankets Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Visual of snow-clad Trikuta Hills.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Katra #VaishnoDevi #Snow pic.twitter.com/WWRpNlsZbf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

Following heavy snowfall in the region, the BRO carried out snow clearance operations on Sonamarg, Kullan and Gagangir.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: BRO carries out snow clearance operations on Sonamarg, Kullan and Gagangir roads following heavy snowfall in the region. #Snowfall #WeatherUpdate #JammuAndKashmir



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7VW1QeOlIR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

Meanwhile, authorities in Ramban district struggled to cope with the unexpected intensity of the snowfall, as snow-clearing machinery and staff from the Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd. (JPDCL) and Jal Shakti Vibhag were found to be insufficient.

Remote tehsils including Batote, Banihal, Gool, Ukhral and Rajgarh remained cut off from the Ramban district headquarters for the second day. Movement on NH-44 was halted at various safer locations, including Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur, as a precaution due to slippery conditions and continued accumulation of snow up to Ramsoo.

Air travel was severely impacted, with both Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing multiple flight cancellations and a temporary suspension of operations. However, services began to resume later in the day, marked by the arrival of the first flight at Srinagar Airport at 11:00 am.

A smooth landing at 1100 hrs ✈️

Srinagar Airport welcomes its first flight of the day. All is normal now—the big bird has returned to the valley. pic.twitter.com/eeF2iaTknA — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 24, 2026

In Anantnag, Indian Railways kept operations running amid heavy snow on snow-covered tracks.

VIDEO | Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Railways keeps operations running amid heavy snow on snow-covered tracks.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Anantnag #Jammu pic.twitter.com/RbMQjmCBhZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2026

Amid harsh weather conditions, the Udhampur Police on Friday rescued 12 people, including women and children, who were stuck in heavy snow. Locals, reported to be from mobile families, got stuck amid inclement weather in the Chochru Galla area.

A distress call was received by the police post at Sangh, nearly 12 kilometres from the Chochru Galla area. Following this, officials were rushed to the spot. It took Udhampur police officials three hours to navigate and reach the area where locals were stuck.

Photos and videos shared by the Udhampur Police on the social media platform X show locals coming down the hill, bracing the challenging terrain. In a video, police officials are seen holding elderly women and helping them walk safely through the snow.

(With inputs from agencies)