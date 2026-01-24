Advertisement
Watch: Snowfall Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway For 2nd Day, Life Disrupted Across J&K

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was also suspended after heavy rainfall in Katra and snowfall at the Bhawan.

Watch: Snowfall Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway For 2nd Day, Life Disrupted Across J&K
Incessant snowfall for second day in hill resorts brought life to a standstill
  • The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the second day due to heavy snowfall
  • Snowfall disrupted power, water, road connectivity, and telecommunications in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended following heavy rainfall and snowfall in Katra and Bhawan
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the second consecutive day as heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions continued to disrupt life across Jammu and Kashmir. 

Incessant snowfall for the second day in hill resorts such as Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar, Batote, Banihal, Gool and adjoining areas brought life to a standstill. With pathways blocked and markets deserted, many shopkeepers in Batote of Ramban district kept their shops closed for the second straight day due to the absence of customers.

The snowfall also caused major disruptions to power and water supply, road connectivity, and telecommunications.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was also suspended after heavy rainfall in Katra and snowfall at the Bhawan. 

Following heavy snowfall in the region, the BRO carried out snow clearance operations on Sonamarg, Kullan and Gagangir.

Meanwhile, authorities in Ramban district struggled to cope with the unexpected intensity of the snowfall, as snow-clearing machinery and staff from the Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd. (JPDCL) and Jal Shakti Vibhag were found to be insufficient.

Remote tehsils including Batote, Banihal, Gool, Ukhral and Rajgarh remained cut off from the Ramban district headquarters for the second day. Movement on NH-44 was halted at various safer locations, including Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur, as a precaution due to slippery conditions and continued accumulation of snow up to Ramsoo. 

Air travel was severely impacted, with both Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing multiple flight cancellations and a temporary suspension of operations. However, services began to resume later in the day, marked by the arrival of the first flight at Srinagar Airport at 11:00 am.

In Anantnag, Indian Railways kept operations running amid heavy snow on snow-covered tracks.

Amid harsh weather conditions, the Udhampur Police on Friday rescued 12 people, including women and children, who were stuck in heavy snow. Locals, reported to be from mobile families, got stuck amid inclement weather in the Chochru Galla area.

A distress call was received by the police post at Sangh, nearly 12 kilometres from the Chochru Galla area. Following this, officials were rushed to the spot. It took Udhampur police officials three hours to navigate and reach the area where locals were stuck.

Photos and videos shared by the Udhampur Police on the social media platform X show locals coming down the hill, bracing the challenging terrain. In a video, police officials are seen holding elderly women and helping them walk safely through the snow.

(With inputs from agencies)

Jammu Srinagar National Highway, Jammu And Kashmir Snowfall, Srinagar Airport Flight Cancellations
