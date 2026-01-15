Jammu Colder Than Snow-Clad Gulmarg; Srinagar Shivers At -5.2 Degrees Celsius

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unusual weather conditions, with a significant fall in temperature on Wednesday. Srinagar was much warmer than Jammu as the maximum temperature in the Valley dropped 10 degrees Celsius below normal and settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning as the temperature also nosedived to 4 degrees Celsius.

While the normal temperature in Jammu at this time of the season is around 17 degrees Celsius, over the last few days a cold wave has gripped the city.

Even the snow-covered Gulmarg was better off at 8.2 degrees Celsius than Jammu.

The temperature continues to remain below the freezing point in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, while days are unusually warm and sunny.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Qazigund at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, the popular tourist place in South Kashmir, was recorded at a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Portions of Dal Lake and several water bodies were also frozen.

The day was bright and sunny as Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius.

A strong western disturbance is expected to hit the Valley next week. The IMD has predicted snowfall in both the plains and higher reaches.

Amid a cold wave, Jammu on Wednesday celebrated the Lohri festival, lighting large bonfires at homes and public places, accompanied by traditional dance and music.