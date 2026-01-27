Flights Cancelled, Roads Blocked: Snowfall Disrupts Life In Kashmir

Fresh snowfall across Kashmir on Tuesday led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the cancellation of all flights at Srinagar airport, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded in the valley.

The snowfall, which began late on Monday night, blanketed the region in white. Officials said the arterial National Highway 44 was closed due to snow accumulation near the Navyug tunnel at Qazigund and Banihal.

At Srinagar International Airport, all 58 scheduled flights, including 29 arrivals and 29 departures, were cancelled. Authorities said continuous snowfall rendered the runway unsafe for operations.

The disruption left many travellers stuck. Ashish and Harshita, a couple on their honeymoon, said they were scheduled to fly back on Tuesday following the Republic Day weekend but had to return to their hotel after flight was cancelled. "We were booked to fly back today, but the flight got cancelled," they said while returning from the airport.

An official with the Airport Authority of India said while the weather was beyond their control, airlines were extending all cooperation, including rescheduling of the flights.

Despite the inconvenience, some tourists welcomed the extended stay. L K Yadav, a visitor who was stuck while travelling via the national highway, said that while the delay added to his expenses, his group was enjoying the experience.

"We enjoyed the snowfall and were going to leave yesterday. We are stuck now. We are still enjoying the stay," he said. Another tourist, Waqar-ud-din Qazi from Nagpur, praised the cooperation of the local police and residents. "Locals and the police are cooperating. This place is a heaven in real sense," he said.

While the plains of the valley, including Srinagar, recorded light to moderate snow, the higher reaches received heavy falls. Famous tourist resorts such as Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam were transformed into winter landscapes.

Train services were also affected, with a few trains between Banihal and Budgam getting cancelled in the morning. However, officials said operations resumed after a few hours once the tracks were cleared. Services between Srinagar and Katra remained on schedule.

District administrations and the police have set up control rooms and helpline numbers to assist the public. In snowbound areas where roads remained blocked, police personnel were seen carrying patients on stretchers to ensure they reached medical facilities.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain or snow across most places, with the possibility of thunder or gusty winds in some areas. Light precipitation is also expected on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) has issued avalanche warnings for eleven districts. A high-danger warning is in place for areas above 2,000 metres in Ganderbal district, while a medium-danger warning is likely to occur in areas above 2,000 metres in Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramula, Kulgam, and Kupwara in Kashmir, and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, and Ramban. These warnings remained effective till Tuesday evening.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)