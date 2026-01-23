Video: 12 Stranded In J&K Snowfall Rescued By Cops In Daring 3-Hour Mission

The Udhampur police in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully rescued 12 people, including women and children, who were stuck in heavy snow. Locals, reported to be from mobile families, got stuck amid inclement weather in the Chochru Galla area.

A distress call was received by the police post at Sangh, nearly 12 kilometres from the Chochru Galla area. Following this, officials were rushed to the spot. It took Udhampur police officials three hours to navigate and reach the area where locals were stuck.

Photos and videos shared by the Udhampur Police on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) show locals coming down the hill, bracing the challenging terrain. In a video, police officials are seen holding elderly women and helping them walk safely through the snow.

Following the rescue operation, all 12 were provided with food, shelter and medical assistance at the police post.

The rescue was carried out under challenging conditions as many parts of the region continue to witness heavy snowstorms.

Sharing an update with pictures and videos, the department wrote: "Udhampur Police successfully rescued 12 persons stranded due to heavy snowfall in the upper ridges of Basantgarh area."

Due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall, all government and private schools of Udhampur district, including primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools have been shut today.

In view of the existing weather conditions, Srinagar Police has established dedicated emergency helpline services to provide immediate assistance and timely response. The following 24x7 emergency contact numbers have been made operational across the Srinagar district:

Landline: 0194-2477567, 0194-2477568

Mobile: 9596222550, 9596222551