How Playing Aamir Khan's Mother In <i>Laal Singh Chaddha</i> "Changed" A Lot Of Things For Mona Singh

Mona Singh has been on a roll since the beginning of 2026. In January, she had Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos and Border 2 release in theatres. She is now gearing up for Kohrra 2 on Netflix. The actor recently opened up about how playing a mother to Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha brought a change in her perspective towards her in the industry.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, Mona Singh said, "Laal Singh Chaddha managed to change a lot of things for me. People saw me in a different light, and then came Kaala Paani and then came Made in Heaven 2. It further just increased the flow of good work coming my way as an actor, and I'm loving this phase."

She continued, "I'm just basking in the glory. These are the kind of things I wanted to always do, and now I'm doing it and I've done so much work in the past two years that now everything is releasing. So I'm excited. It's a good phase in my life."

Speaking about not limiting herself to only certain parts, Mona Singh said, "It's not just about my openness. It is also about the casting directors and producers having faith and giving me a chance to do something totally different from what I have done before. Like in Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, I'm playing a don; in Border 2 I'm playing Sunny Deol's wife; and now I'm coming out as a serious cop in Kohrra 2. Being in different worlds and playing different characters is an actor's dream, and I'm getting to do that. I'm very grateful."

Mona Singh's Comment On Women Coming With An "Expiry Date" In The Industry

"I have never cared about my on-screen age," says actor Mona Singh, who finds it strange that there is an expiry date attached to women while male stars continue to play romantic roles even in their sixties.

Singh is enjoying a great phase in her career with critically acclaimed performances in the Netflix shows Kaala Paani, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and the Prime Video show Made in Heaven 2. She also played prominent roles in movies such as Munjya, Happy Patel, and now Border 2. The actor, who plays the challenging role of a cop investigating a woman's murder while dealing with personal tragedy in the second season of Sudip Sharma's hit Netflix show Kohrra 2, said she has always taken risks, and now the time has come to celebrate.

"I have not cared about my on-screen age. I really haven't because I'm very confident, and I know who I am. There's nothing to prove, which is why I keep taking risks. People often ask me, 'Why are you so old on screen?' I would say it doesn't matter. It's the character that I'm playing, and it really excites me," Singh told PTI in an interview.

"People do think like that... You see, it's only in this industry that women come with an expiry date. And it is so sad. Whereas men in their 60s can still play the romantic leads, women can't. But I have never really cared about that because I didn't want to be that," she added.

Singh broke out in a major way with her role of a bespectacled Jassi in her TV debut Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi in 2003, when she was just 22-23. She forayed into movies, playing Kareena Kapoor's elder sister in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, which also featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

