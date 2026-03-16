Timothee Chalamet And Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Hold Hands At Oscars 2026

Actor Timothee Chalamet drew attention on the red carpet at the Academy Awards as he arrived in a white suit paired with black sunglasses. He completed the look with multiple statement rings, a wristwatch, and white boots.

Timothee and Kylie At The Oscars

Timothee Chalamet walked the red carpet alone but was later joined inside the venue by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. Jenner made a striking appearance in a red Schiaparelli gown. In one photograph from inside the ceremony, the couple was seen holding hands.

The actor is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme, a tense drama that charts the rise of a confident young table-tennis player. Chalamet is competing in the category against Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon).



Before Marty Supreme, Chalamet had already received two Best Actor nominations. He was previously nominated for his role in the 2024 Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and for the 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama Call Me By Your Name.

The 98th Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. The ceremony is being broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu in the US. In India, the event is streaming live on JioHotstar on March 16.

The main awards ceremony began at 4:30 am IST, with red carpet coverage starting at 3:30 am IST. Comedian Conan O'Brien is hosting the Oscars for the second consecutive year.



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