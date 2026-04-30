Anil Kapoor Reveals Inspiration Behind <i>Welcome's</i> Majnu Bhai: 'From Mahesh Bhatt's World To Anees Bazmee's Style'

It started with a simple appreciation post, but it turned into a 'full-circle' moment, courtesy of Anil Kapoor.

An X user revisited the song Chamakte Chand Ko from the 1990 film Awaargi, praising the film's intensity and Anil Kapoor's performance.

Replying to the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Awaargi may not have been the most noticeable film I've done, but this character never left me. He returned years later as the inspiration behind Majnu Bhai, only with a lighter twist...The shoulder tilt, the mannerisms, the madness, first in Mahesh Bhatt's world, later in Anees Bazmee's style. Life comes full circle."

Awargi may not have been the most noticeable film I've done, but this character never left me. He returned years later as the inspiration behind Majnu Bhai, only with a lighter twist...The shoulder tilt, the mannerisms, the madness, first in Mahesh Bhatt's world, later in Anees… https://t.co/eKBBUc1r00 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 30, 2026

And just like that, a character from Mahesh Bhatt's intense world found an unexpected second life in a wildly entertaining avatar.

Yes, Anil Kapoor is talking about none other than Majnu Bhai from Welcome (2007), a character so iconic that it practically lives rent-free in our minds.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film gave us Majnu Bhai: a gangster with dramatic flair, questionable artistic genius, and a heart that's oddly soft beneath all that chaos.

Played with infectious energy by Anil Kapoor, Majnu Bhai (aka Sagar Pandey) is the loyal right-hand man to Uday Shetty, played by Nana Patekar.

He's loud, flamboyant, a bit unhinged, and completely unforgettable. Whether it's his exaggerated expressions, his obsession with painting masterpieces like the legendary "rocking horse", or his emotional backstory of heartbreak, Majnu Bhai walks a fine line between menace and madness.

What makes Anil Kapoor's revelation so good is the contrast. The Awaargi character existed in a darker, more intense space and was emotionally heavy.

Fast forward to Welcome, and those very traits are reimagined with humour and chaos.

Same shoulder tilt. Same madness. Entirely different mood.

Fans, of course, loved this connection. Because once you see it, you can't unsee it. And honestly, that's the magic of cinema.

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