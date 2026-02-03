Anil Kapoor Hints At A New Project With His Silver Fox Makeover, Internet Asks, "<i>King Wala</i> Look?"

Anil Kapoor recently shared a sharp all-grey look on social media. The 69-year-old actor on Instagram shared a photo of himself, sporting silver-grey hair styled neatly with a matching moustache.

He wore a striped colourful t-shirt against a black background. In the caption, Anil wrote, "The day doesn't know what's coming…." possibly hinting at an upcoming project.

The post garnered immense praise from fans and celebrities alike, including Riteish Deshmukh, who commented, "Mind blowing!!!! How good are you looking?"

Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, also appreciated her father's new look.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Amazing."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Cannnooottttt wait!"

Anupam Kher also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Have a look here:

Last year, Anil Kapoor shared another picture of himself with grey hair on Instagram. The actor wore a funky printed black shirt with a black overcoat and matching pants. He also wore black sunglasses to complete his look.

The side note read, "Letting nature set the pace for once...Everytime I come to this place, I can't imagine leaving it."

Fans speculated that Anil Kapoor's new look was for Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King. However, no confirmations were made about the same.

Last month, director Siddharth Anand officially announced that King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026. He also release fresh visuals from the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar. The actor sported silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura. In one of the standout moments, he delivered a hard-hitting dialogue saying, "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah."

King also features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.