Mona Singh Reacts To A "100 Crore Film" Led By Her: "Not Happening"

Mona Singh has been on a roll this year. It's just the second month of 2026, and she has had three releases - Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2 and now Kohrra 2. The actor recently got candid about why she does not see herself headlining a 100 crore film.

In a conversation with News18, Mona Singh said, "It's because of the choices that I've made that I'm here. I've tried to stay relevant and true to what I believe in. So, there are a lot of projects I've said no to, even though saying no is never easy. I think, in life, I kind of know what I don't want. That clarity is pretty much there."

She added, "Producers look at stars as an insurance policy to get that money back. A star on a poster guarantees box office money. Filmmaking is eventually a business. You know you're investing and you hope to get much more money back. Characters, on the other hand, merely become like service providers. That's just how it is. If you're talking about an Rs 100 crore film headlined by me, I don't see that happening."

On Kohrra 2

Playing the intense and psychologically layered character of Dhanwant Kaur - the role she essayed in Kohrra 2 - Mona Singh spoke about how there wasn't much to do for her as an actor, as it was so well-written.

Mona Singh said, "She's constantly trying to prove herself because her capabilities are questioned pretty often. She's a woman in a man's world where patriarchy and misogyny are celebrated. She's stoic, composed, and comes across as very sorted. But she isn't.

"She's dealing with a lot - a personal loss and a partner who's never present. It's all about suppression and not exploding all the time. It's so well-written that there wasn't much to do as an actor," concluded Mona Singh.

About Kohrra 2

A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, Kohrra Season 2 is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani.

Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, Kohrra Season 2 was released on Wednesday, February 11, on Netflix.

The sequel picks up after the events of the first season, introducing Mona Singh as the new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur, and Rannvijay Singha. Barun Sobti made a strong return as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi.

