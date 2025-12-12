Salman Khan And Johnny Depp In One Frame. That's It. That's The Headline

Salman Khan and Johnny Depp in one frame wasn't in our bingo card this year. But the 5th edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival made it possible. Needless to mention, fans are now going gaga over the unexpected meet-up.

On Thursday, December 11, the Red Sea International Film Festival dropped a million-dollar picture on their Instagram handle, featuring the Bollywood and Hollywood duo. In the snap, Salman strikes a candid pose with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Salman looked sophisticated in an ink-blue suit and matching shirt. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp opted for a grey suit and a black shirt. He also draped a scarf around his neck.

“Live from the red carpet; as part of the award ceremony; Salman Khan and Johnny Deep,” read the side note.

Besides Johnny Depp, Salman Khan also met actor-rapper Idris Elba. He presented the Red Sea Honoree Award to the Hollywood icon. Taking the stage, Salman greeted everyone with an ‘Assalamualaikum', before delivering his speech, dedicated to Idris.

Addressing the audience, he said, “I'm really happy to be here. It's a pleasure to be at the Red Sea Film Festival and an honour to present an award to a very talented actor. I've seen his films and I like his films. I've seen him at the theatres and I've seen him at his home with my friends and family. So, please welcome Idris Elba.”

A video of Salman's speech was uploaded on Instagram. The caption said, “A landmark moment on our stage. At the 5th edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, Salman Khan presented Idris Elba with the Red Sea Honoree Award, a celebration of an artist whose impact spans continents and generations.”

Here's a photograph of Salman and Idris sharing the stage.

In other news, Salman Khan will next be seen in the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, delves into the Indo-China conflict at the Galwan Valley. It's inspired by a chapter from the book India's Most Fearless 3.