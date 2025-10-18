Rashmika Mandanna Blushes About Engagement Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda: "I Will Take Your Congratulations"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Earlier this month, sources close to Rashmika and Vijay confirmed to NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 3. The event was a hush-hush affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Now, Rashmika has returned to work for the promotions of her upcoming film Thamma. During an interview with Galatta Plus, the interviewer congratulated the actress but she looked a bit confused. The journalist clarified that he was referring to her perfume line and asked if there was anything else to celebrate.

Rashmika smiled and said, "No, no." before adding, “Actually, there's quite a lot, because so many things are happening. But I'll take your congratulations on all of them.”

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna shared the first glimpse of her engagement ring in an Instagram post. The video featured her playing with her pet dog, Aura.

In the caption, she wrote, "This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still... I'm in LOVE with this songgg. Also, can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!"

The Internet was quick to spot the sparkling diamond ring on Rashmika's left hand. Fans believe that the actress subtly confirmed her engagement to Vijay without making an official announcement.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating ever since their first film together, Geetha Govindam. The couple also shared screen space in Dear Comrade. They are now reportedly planning to get married in February 2026.

