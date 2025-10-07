<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan Schools Nehal Chudasama Over Tanya Mittal "Obsession", Gauahar Khan Steps In

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, returned for its 19th season on August 24. The reality show has been keeping viewers on their toes with umpteen drama, heated arguments and fresh challenges.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan harshly criticised contestant Nehal Chudasama. The actor accused her of constantly targeting fellow participant and influencer Tanya Mittal for her privileges.

Nehal Chudasama, however, found support in Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan. She re-shared a video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Truly felt bad for Nehal”. The clip was originally posted by former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi.

During the particular episode, Salman Khan called out Nehal Chudasama's “obsession” with Tanya Mittal.

He told her sternly, “Aapne khudke achievements ya struggle ke baare mein bataya nahi aur kisi ko koi kadar nahi. Please bataye aapne kya kya achieve kiya hai, jo yeh log 7 janam tak achieve nahi kar payenge? (You haven't talked about your own achievements or struggles, and no one appreciates it. Please tell what you've achieved that others cannot achieve even in seven lifetimes.) Why are you bothered with her life? You should be focusing on yours.”

The Sikandar star further drew comparisons with Tanya Mittal's beauty pageant win and Nehal Chudasama's participation. Tanya was crowned Miss Asia Tourism in 2018. Meanwhile, Nehal took part in Miss Diva Universe in the same year but did not win.

Salman Khan's harsh remarks did not sit well with Nehal Chudasama's brother, Pranay. He took a dig at Salman by uploading a clip of her sister competing in a beauty pageant on his Instagram Stories.

Pranay Chudasama wrote, “Imagine asking the same question that was asked to a sportsperson or athlete who works hard for years and represents the country. My heart's in pain. I could feel the pain you went through at that moment, sister. History is proof of what you have done for the country, and I'm sorry you had to answer such a question.”

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.