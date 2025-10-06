<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Malti Chahar Enters As Wild Card Contestant, Tanya Mittal Reacts

Salman Khan, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, welcomed new wild card contestant Malti Chahar. She made a grand entrance with a stunning dance performance that lit up the stage.

Before entering the house, Salman posed a question to Malti and asked, "The first powerplay of the house is already over. How will you benefit from it?" Malti responded confidently, “It's both an advantage and a disadvantage. The contestants might not know me, but I know them. I'll have to make a place in everyone's hearts, both inside and outside the house.”

For those who don't know, Malti Chahar is a model, actress and content creator, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Genius. She has also worked in the short film Manicure (2017) and the romantic drama Ishq Pashmina (2022). She is popularly known as the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar.

Malti Chahar's arrival caused quite a stir in the house. Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal were seen discussing her entry. Neelam initially complimented Malti's looks but quickly turned critical and added, “Mann toh kar raha hai dhakel de. Pata nahi kahan se aayi hai.” Tanya was direct in her assessment. She said, "Mujhe toh itni achhi nahi lagi. [I didn't like her that much]."

Later, Tanya asked Farrhana Bhatt to monitor Malti's behaviour and report any gossip. Noticing Malti's closeness to Nehal Chudasama, Farrhana explained to Tanya that the two knew each other from before. Neelam warned Tanya not to befriend Malti, to which Tanya confidently replied, "Mujhe nahi lagta hai wo mere aas paas ayegi. [I don't think she'll come to me]."

Further in the episode, Tanya approached Malti to discuss her game plan. However, Malti kept it under wraps, saying she'd reveal it later. The conversation took a lighthearted turn when Malti teased Tanya about her luxury lifestyle stories. Tanya responded, "I am very self-obsessed and I am proud of it. My entire world revolves around me.”

Tanya later confided in Neelam, admitting she was still trying to figure out Malti. "I think she is Kunika's age," she remarked.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.