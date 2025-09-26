<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Tanya Mittal Says She Travels From Gwalior To Agra For Coffee, Neelam Giri Reacts

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is making all the right noises. Among the contestants, spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has been stealing the spotlight by boasting about her lavish lifestyle and making over-the-top statements.

In one of the episodes, Tanya Mittal made heads turn with her unbelievable coffee routine. The influencer, in a conversation with fellow contestant Neelam Giri, revealed that she used to travel from Gwalior to Agra just to buy coffee.

Tanya Mittal shared, “Yahan toh logon ko kuch nahi pata, main bhut down to earth hone ka natak karti hun. Coffee peene pata hai main kaise jaati hun? Gwalior se jaaungi Agra, vahan se coffee khareedke peeti nahi hun, vo coffee thandi honi chahiye bilkul toh ice box saath chalta hai. (People here do not know anything. I pretend to be very down-to-earth. Do you know how I go to drink coffee? I will go from Gwalior to Agra, buy the coffee there, but I do not drink it immediately - it has to be completely cold, so I carry an icebox with me.)”

She added, “Coffee usmein rakhi jaayegi aur fir Taj Mahal ke peeche ek garden hai, uss garden main jo bench hai vahan bethke peeti hun vo coffee. Yeh basic hai mera. (The coffee goes in it, and then I sit on a bench in the garden behind the Taj Mahal and drink it. This is basic for me.)"

Tanya Mittal further opened up about her strict food preferences. She told Neelam Giri that every two months, someone has to bring biscuits for her from London, or else she starts to cry.

Speaking about her love for dal, the influencer said, "If I want to have dal, then there's a hotel in Delhi, I eat only from there. This means I've to travel for six hours to eat that dal or else I stay hungry. Gwalior se flight leke Delhi jaati aur daal khaake raat ko vapas aati hun. (I take a flight from Gwalior to Delhi, have dal, and return at night.)"

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24.