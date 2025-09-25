Twinkle Khanna Calls Salman Khan An "Eternal Virgin" At 59. Actor's Reaction Is Crazy Viral

The first episode of the highly anticipated talk show Two Much is finally out, and hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have got quite the head start on this journey. The guests on the very first episode were actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, and the old friends seemed to have a blast during their visit.

The conversation took an amusing turn when Twinkle pointed out that there are no similarities between Salman and Aamir except the last name. "Salman says he is the 'eternal virgin', he claims it himself," she quipped, with Salman nodding in agreement. She then went on to point out how Aamir has been married a couple of times.

When Salman Opened Up About Being A Virgin

This is not the first time Salman has spoken about his personal life in such terms. Back in 2013, when he was 47, the superstar stunned audiences on the first episode of Koffee With Karan by claiming he was a "virgin".

He told the filmmaker-turned-TV host that he had never had a girlfriend and added, "I'm going to save myself for the one I get married to."

An incredulous Karan asked, "Are you saying you are a virgin?"

"Yes," Salman replied emphatically with a completely straight face. "I've had friends, no benefits," he added.

Karan followed up, "Have you been holding hands all these years?"

Salman clarified, "Tap on the back, like friends, buddies."

While Karan clearly found the story hard to believe, he asked how Salman dealt with bumping into ex-girlfriends. Despite claiming earlier to have no girlfriends, Salman said, "Some I ignore totally. I try and run away from them."

Salman explained that it wasn't bad manners that made him ignore some ex-girlfriends: "Now you're somewhere else, you have your own life. I don't want in someone else's mind that thought to come into that, you know, ex-boyfriend. I don't want anything of her past coming into their lives. So I stay miles away."

Not all ex-girlfriends are ignored. Salman said, "Sangeeta (Bijlani) is a friend. She's part of the family, she's always been."

Background

Over the years, Salman's personal life has been the subject of intense public scrutiny, with high-profile relationships and breakups involving Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif often making headlines.