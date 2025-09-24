<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Tanya Mittal Steals The Show With Her "Queen" Act, Shehbaz Badesha And Amaal Mallik Join In On The Fun

Bigg Boss has always been about playful rivalries and unexpected twists. Season 19, with its mix of drama, jokes and strategic gameplay, is keeping fans glued to their screens. Among the contestants, one name has been standing out more than others – Tanya Mittal.

From the very beginning, Tanya has been the centre of conversations inside the house. Whether it is her style, one-liners, or interactions with fellow contestants, she somehow manages to stay in the spotlight. In the latest episode, the attention reached a new level when housemates began playfully treating the businesswoman like the queen of the house.

Shehbaz Badesha took the lead in setting the tone.

Acting like her servant, he joked, “Maharani ke liye praat me khana aa raha hai [Food for the queen is coming on a platter],” while serving her food. Amaal Mallik joined in the fun by feeding her with his own hands since Tanya was wearing gloves at the time.

Zeishan Quadri stepped in to offer her water. The lighthearted moment turned into a group act, fulfilling Tanya's playful wish of being treated like royalty inside the house.

Not everyone was entirely taken in by the “queen” act, though.

Actor Gaurav Khanna quipped, “Tanya ka toh alag hi show chal raha hai. Vo peeli saree pehenti hai to laal deevar ke paas baithti hai, aur kaali saree pehenti hai to white deevar ke paas baithti hai. [Tanya has her own separate show going on. When she wears a yellow saree, she sits by the red wall, and when she wears a black saree, she sits by the white wall.]”

Tanya, unfazed, simply smiled and chose not to react to the remark.

Meanwhile, Nehal Chudasama was evicted from the house during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. But instead of heading home, she found herself in a secret room.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV. The reality is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

