<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik Opens Up About His One-Sided Love, "There Is Someone"

Bigg Boss 19, hosted once again by Bollywood star Salman Khan, is making the right noises. The reality show has been serving viewers with unlimited entertainment, drama and heated arguments with contestants hoping to win the coveted title.

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik grabbed the spotlight in the latest episode. This time, not for a fight but for his emotional confession. Amaal, during his attendance at the BB Radio session, admitted that although there is someone special in his life, his love is still unreciprocated. He even dedicated a song to that person.

Amaal Mallik shared, “In our life, there comes a phase when we corner ourselves in a space, when we are upset, miffed with the world, or even with ourselves, and do not feel like staying in touch with anyone. Then someone enters your life and touches your heart so deeply that you wonder why this person did not come earlier. Sometimes I think, if I had met her before, I would have gotten to know her more, loved her more.”

He added, “There is someone who makes my heart beat faster. Every time I think of her, a new melody comes to my mind. It has been a month in Bigg Boss, and I hope that whenever I step out, she will be there waiting for me. People might doubt my feelings, but I have a lot of faith in my love. Right now, it is one-sided, but I truly hope it becomes two-sided love.”

After that, Amaal Mallik sang a soulful song for this mystery woman and revealed, “These are some words I am unable to say here in this space.” His confession moved the other contestants to tears. Nehal Chudasama was especially visibly moved.

Previously, Amaal Mallik, who is now the captain of the BB House, engaged in a war of words with actor Abhishek Bajaj. It all started when Abhishek took both veg and non-veg items on his plate, which was opposed by Amaal. Read all about it here.

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24.