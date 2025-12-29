Months After Javed Akhtar Controversy, Lucky Ali's Performs First Umrah: "If I Hurt Anyone, I Ask For Forgiveness"

Singer Lucky Ali embarked on a spiritual journey with his son Ta'awwuz, performing Umrah together.

Sharing a photo, Lucky Ali wrote, "First umrah with the kids. If I hurt anyone I ask for forgiveness... lots of love everyone." The picture shows the singer alongside his son, a team member, Mezaan Ali, and another companion, all dressed in white Ihram.

Soon after he made the post, a user commented, "Ali, you're lucky! Not everyone gets a chance for such a humble & divine performance."

When Lucky Ali Went To Medina With His Daughter Tasmiyah

This is not the first time Lucky Ali has opened a window into his spiritual life. In 2022, he shared glimpses from a visit to Medina with his daughter, captioning the moment, "Father-daughter time...on the bullet train to Madinah." The posts had offered a rare look into his private world.

Lucky Ali And Javed Akhtar's Controversy

In October 2025, a video of Javed Akhtar resurfaced, where he urged Hindus "not to become like Muslims" during a panel on freedom of expression, sparking backlash for perceived anti-Muslim sentiment. Singer Lucky Ali reacted sharply on X, calling Akhtar "never original and ugly as f**k," accusing him of arrogance and trashing the community.

Lucky Ali later clarified he saw an "edited clip," meant "arrogance is ugly," and apologised in a tongue-in-cheek post: "monsters may have feelings too... sorry if I hurt anyone's monstrosity."

what I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity....... — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) October 22, 2025

About Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali, born Maqsood Mahmood Ali in Mumbai, comes from one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated families. He is the son of iconic comedian-actor Mehmood and actress Naaz, while his uncle Talat Mahmood remains a towering figure in playback singing.

His arrival on the Indipop scene in the 1990s changed the sound of popular music in India. With his raw, unpolished voice and introspective style, Lucky made an immediate impact with his debut album Sunoh in 1996.

The track O Sanam became a phenomenon, ruling music charts across Asia and earning him major accolades, including a Screen Award for Best Pop Male Vocalist.

