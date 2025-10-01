Lucky Ali Recalls Mehmood As A Strict Father: "He Had 27 Cars, But Didn't Allow Me One"

90s singing sensation Lucky Ali, during a recent interview, shared details about his childhood and his father, legendary actor Mehmood. The world knows Mehmood for his epic comic timing and versatility. For Lucky Ali, he was a strict father who never "overdid" things for him. Mehmood wanted his son to carve his own path and enjoy the luxury of life.

What's Happening

During a conversation with Screen, Lucky Ali recalled, "He was a very strict father. I never went on a date with anyone till I was about 21, and the cut-off time was by 6 pm; nobody could go out after that."

Beneath the strict exterior, there was a father who was always there for his son—during good times and bad times.

"He was my go-to person whenever I had a problem. He would talk to me about even the deepest thing that I had in my mind or in my heart that troubled me. And he would always... there was always a piece of good advice or some encouragement or things like that. But he never spoiled me. He never overdid things for me. Like, he had 27 cars, but he didn't allow me even one."

When the journalist expressed his sheer disbelief at the "car" statement, Lucky Ali added, "He didn't allow me even one car. I wasn't allowed to drive them. And he used to have this Corvette, which I wanted to drive. And he would say, when you earn your own money, you buy it."

"He would give me Rs 5 in the morning and ask for a hisaab in the evening. I had to travel by bus. It's only after I made something of my life that he started giving me responsibilities, like the estate he had. Of course, it was in a mess because my dad trusted a lot of people. Before he died, he said to me, 'Now, see, I was a father to all my brothers. So, after I go, you're going to be responsible for your brothers,' " Lucky Ali said.

Lucky Ali is known for soulful independent songs as well as hit film numbers. He rose to nationwide fame with his track O Sanam. He has sung hit songs like Ek Paal Ka Jeena in Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Safarnama in Tamasha, to name a few.

Mehmood worked in more than 300 films, including titles like C.I.D., Baarish, Parvarish, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Chhoti Bahen.