Lucky Ali Reveals He Married Thrice In Different Countries: "All My Relationships Are Still Alive"

Singer-composer Lucky Ali, who recently made headlines for his feud with lyricist and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar on X, opened up about his life, marriages, and disillusionment in a recent interview. The "O Sanam" singer, known for living life on his own terms, has kept his private life away from the media's glare. He has had failed marriages, but he has no regrets about them.

What Lucky Ali Said About His Three Marriages

During a conversation with Navbharat Times, Lucky Ali spoke about his three failed marriages with rare candour.

"It's not necessary that you start and end life with the same partner," he said. "I married three times, each time in a different country, and every situation was unique. Even my father married outside India, so our home was always very global. None of my marriages worked, but all my relationships are still alive. We don't live together, but we are always there for each other."

Lucky first married Meaghan Jane McCleary, with whom he has two children, Ta'awwuz and Tasmiyah. His second marriage was to Inaya, a Persian woman, with whom he shares two children, Sara and Raiyan. In 2010, he wed British model and former beauty queen Kate Elizabeth Hallam; they are parents to a son named Dani Maqsood Ali.

"I've always been responsible towards my kids," he added. "I believe the only true way of parenting is through love—children learn from what they see their parents do."

His father, Mehmood, also married Tracy, an American, after parting ways with Lucky's mother, Madhu Kumari.

‘Would Bunk School to See Aunt Meena Kumari'

For the uninitiated, Lucky Ali's mother, Madhu Kumari, is the sister of yesteryear actor Meena Kumari.

"She was like my mother—an extremely loving and strong lady. She always stood by us and supported my mom. I used to bunk school just to see her. Whenever she fell sick, I would visit her, and she would smile and tell me, 'Go back to school.' She loved me a lot," Lucky Ali recalled fond memories of his aunt Meena Kumari.

Lucky Ali, who nowadays chooses to remain far from the hustle and bustle of the industry, said, "When you step away from the world's chaos, you finally start hearing your own soul."