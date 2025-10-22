Besides Attack On Javed Akhtar, Lucky Ali's Most Viral Controversies

Lucky Ali has been embroiled in several controversies over the years, some relating to "land-grabbing" disputes, and others revolving around controversial social media posts. The singer is once again in the news for lashing out at Javed Akhtar after a video of the veteran lyricist and screenwriter asking Hindus not to become like Muslims went viral on social media.

While Lucky Ali's latest comments on Javed Akhtar are making headlines right now, here is a look back at some of his most talked-about controversies.

Bengaluru Land Dispute

Allegations of land grabbing involving Lucky Ali's family farm in Bengaluru have persisted for decades.

The legal battle revolves around a 115-acre farmhouse in the Yelahanka area of North Bengaluru belonging to his father and the late actor-comic Mehmood. Lucky Ali, whose real name is Maqsood Mehmood Ali, has alleged that a pair of prominent builder brothers from Bengaluru had forged documents to usurp this land.

In 2014, the singer claimed there was a threat to his life, which led to the arrest of 14 people following investigation. In 2016, Lucky Ali said he would leave the country and settle elsewhere if the case was not handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Accusing An IAS Officer And Her Husband Over Land Dispute

In 2022, Lucky Ali publicly accused senior Karnataka IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and her husband of illegally seizing his trust-owned property on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Facebook/Lucky Ali

In 2024, he renewed his complaint with Karnataka Lokayukta against the IAS officer, and shared the same on social media.

In his complaint filed with the Karnataka Lokayukta Police, the 65-year-old had alleged misuse of state resources by Rohini Sindhuri to unlawfully occupy his land in Yelahanka's Kenchenahalli area.

Lucky Ali's Cheque Bounce Case

A cheque bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act was filed against the musician-singer. A warrant was issued in August 2025 after Lucky Ali failed to pay an approximate amount of Rs 92.10 lakh in 2018.

The case stemmed from a dispute over a land deal, where the cheque issued bounced due to insufficient funds.

While the musician has paid half the amount, Lucky Ali could face a six-month prison sentence if the remaining sum is not paid, as per a report on Deccan Herald.

Music Label Dispute

In 2021, Lucky Ali locked horns with the music label T-Series over credits for his album Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai.

According to the singer, the album was shelved after he questioned the music company over the lack of credit given to the original lyricists.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Lucky Ali explained, "We did an album which T-Series called Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai, after a song in the album. It was recorded in London at Mike's Studio in Soho and partly at the T-Series studio in Mumbai. Aslam wrote the album along with me and another lyricist based in London. She wrote the song Jab Se Mili Tumse. I believe her name was Salma and she was from Quetta."

He continued, "Then, another lyricist got the credit for writing the album because he was being promoted by the company, [who] then took the album off the shelves because we questioned their decision. Aslam should have received his due credit."

Have a look here:

The "Brahman-Abram" Comment

Lucky Ali also courted controversy after his Facebook post claiming the word "Brahman" was derived from "Abram" was criticised by social media users.

The post read, "The name 'Brahman' comes from 'Brahma', which comes from 'Abram', which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim... The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so why is everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?"

Facebook/Lucky Ali

After coming under fire, Lucky Ali issued an apology.

Facebook/Lucky Ali

About The Latest Lucky Ali-Javed Akhtar Controversy

Singer Lucky Ali called Javed Akhtar "ugly as f**k" after a reel of the noted writer-poet commenting on the Hindu-Muslim dynamic in India started circulating on social media.

In the short video, apparently from a literary event, the lyricist and screenwriter is seen commenting on the current political landscape of India.

Javed Akhtar, 80, in the clip cites the epic temple scene from his 1975 blockbuster movie Sholay to highlight freedom of speech and tolerance in a democracy like India today.

"In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini thinks Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay was released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were."

As a matter of fact, I'm on record, though not saying it here now. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience, and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like you. You are becoming like Muslims. It's a tragedy,'" he said in the clip.

In the reel, Javed Akhtar further highlights that India's strength lies in its democracy.

"What is our strength in this country? What makes us different from others? Why do we have democracy, which you don't find until you reach the Mediterranean coast? That is what he said is right, and that is also true. This can be believed, and that can also be believed," he added.

After watching the video, Lucky Ali on X called Javed Akhtar "never original and ugly as f***."

ALSO READ | Lucky Ali Calls Javed Akhtar "Never Original, Ugly As F**k" Over Video Asking Hindus To "Not Become Like Muslims"