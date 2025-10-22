What Javed Akhtar Said In Hindu-Muslim Viral Video That Made Lucky Ali Call Him "Ugly As F**k"

Singer Lucky Ali called Javed Akhtar "ugly as f**k" after a reel of the noted writer-poet weighing in on the Hindu-Muslim dynamic in the country started doing rounds on social media.

But what exactly did Javed Akhtar say that made Lucky Ali lose his cool?

In the short video, apparently from a literary event, the lyricist and screenwriter is seen commenting on the current political landscape of India.

Javed Akhtar, 80, in the clip, cites the example of the epic temple scene from his 1975 blockbuster movie Sholay to drive home the point about freedom of speech and tolerance in a democracy like India today.

"In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were.

"As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy," he says in the clip.

In the reel, Javed Akhtar further highlights that India's strength lies in its democracy.

"What is our strength in this country? What makes us different from others? Why do we have democracy which you don't find till you reach the Mediterranean coast? That what he said is right, and that is also true. This can also be believed, that can also be believed," he adds.

A screenshot of Lucky Ali's comment on Javed Akhtar's video.

After he watched the video, Lucky Ali on X called Javed Akhtar "never original and ugly as f***".

