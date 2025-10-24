Lucky Ali Clarifies 'Ugly As F**k' Attack On Javed Akhtar: 'Saw Edited Clip Of Him Trashing Muslims'

Singer Lucky Ali is setting the record straight on the controversy around his comments directed at Javed Akhtar when he called the veteran screenwriter-lyricist "ugly as f**k" earlier this week.

The singer, known for songs such as O Sanam and Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai, on Monday slammed Javed Akhtar after a video of the veteran lyricist and screenwriter asking Hindus 'not to become like Muslims' went viral on social media.

Lucky Ali's New X Post On The Javed Akhtar Controversy

As the controversy escalated, Lucky Ali changed his stance, while urging people to "double check" the information on social media before making a comment.

My intention wasn't to cast aspersions on his appearance, obviously. Like many online, I saw an edited clip that made it seem like he was trashing my community. I've always been honest, vocal, and loyal to my beliefs; this is no different. Always double-check online info … This… — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) October 23, 2025

In his X post, the singer-musician wrote on Thursday, "My intention wasn't to cast aspersions on his appearance, obviously. Like many online, I saw an edited clip that made it seem like he was trashing my community. I've always been honest, vocal, and loyal to my beliefs; this is no different. Always double-check online info ... This is my final word on the matter. Peace and love to all!"

His comments came a day after he intensified his attack on Javed Akhtar while "apologising for hurting anyone's monstrosity".

what I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity....... — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) October 22, 2025

Lucky Ali wrote, "What I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone's monstrosity......."

Where It All Began

Lucky Ali had commented on an X post which shared the video of Javed Akhtar from an event where he asked Hindus 'not to become like Muslims'.

A screenshot of Lucky Ali's comment on Javed Akhtar's video.

"Don't become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f**k..." the singer wrote in his response to the writer's remarks.

At the event, Javed Akhtar weighed in on the changing face of Indian democracy as he cited the example of the epic "Yunki ye kaun bola" scene, featuring Hema Malini and Dharmendra, from 1975's Sholay.

"In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were.

"As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy," Javed Akhtar says in the clip.

In A Nutshell

Following the controversy around Javed Akhtar's viral Hindu-Muslim video, Lucky Ali clarified his stance saying he fell prey to an "edited" clip of the writer "trashing his community", adding that one should "double check" the information circulating on the Internet.

Also Read | Lucky Ali Calls Javed Akhtar "Never Original, Ugly As F**k" Over Video Asking Hindus To "Not Become Like Muslims"