Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt Visit Salim Khan At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Salman Khan's father and iconic screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital under the supervision of Dr. Jalil Parkar on Tuesday. He is stable but under close observation, the treating doctor revealed to the media.

Salim Khan's long-time associate and collaborator Javed Akhtar, along with family friend Sanjay Dutt, visited him at the hospital last night. Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, and Salim Khan's grandchildren Nirvaan, Arhaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri were also present.

More details about his health are awaited and will be shared around 11 a.m. today with the family's consent.

The hospital said in a press statement yesterday: "Mr. Salim Khan (father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan), an icon in himself, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr. Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8:30 a.m.

"He was brought to the emergency by family doctor Dr. Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated, and Mr. Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care unit on the first floor.

"A team of doctors, including Dr. Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr. Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr. Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to him.

"Respecting the relatives' request, further details are not being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 a.m., we shall address a press bulletin with the relatives' consent while maintaining the patient's confidentiality to the utmost. He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status."

Salim Khan's Work

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, as the iconic duo Salim-Javed, reshaped and revolutionized Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their powerful writing. The duo collaborated on blockbuster films like Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, Don, and Kaala Patthar, to name a few.

In the Amazon Prime Video documentary series Angry Young Men (2024), the duo relived their creative partnership, cultural impact, and enduring legacy in a heartfelt manner.