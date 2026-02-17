"Salim Khan In ICU, Under Close Observation," Says Mumbai Hospital Doctor

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, is stable but under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, the treating doctor said on Tuesday.

Dr Jalil Parkar told NDTV that Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU at 8.30 a.m. today. The writer, who turned 90 on November 24, 2025, was initially rushed to the hospital's emergency ward by their family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra.

"A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him," the doctor said.

More details about Salim Khan's health are not being shared today, he said.

"However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status," Dr Jalil Parkar further told NDTV.

After Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital, family members, including children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Alvira Khan, as well as grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri, rushed to the medical facility to pay a visit to the patriarch.

Indore-born Salim Khan initially came to the city of dreams to become an actor but fate had other plans. After failing to make a mark as an actor, Salim Khan turned to writing, eventually forming the iconic Salim-Javed duo with Javed Akhtar, scripting some of the most iconic Hindi films in the 1970s and 1980s. Some of those movies are: Haathi Mere Saathi, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and Shaan.

