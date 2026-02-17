Why Salim Khan And Javed Akhtar Broke The Iconic Salim-Javed Duo In 1982

Behind some of Bollywood's most iconic dialogues and unforgettable characters stood two men who once survived on shared meals and borrowed roofs. Long before they became legends, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were merely struggling artists clawing for a foothold in Mumbai's cutthroat film world.

How Did Salim Khan And Javed Akhtar Meet?

Javed Akhtar's early years in the industry were marked by poverty and rejection. His first professional job earned him just Rs 50, followed by Rs 100 for Sarhadi Lutera. That film proved life-changing, as it brought him face-to-face with Salim Khan.

Recalling those early days during the trailer launch of docu-series Angry Young Men, Javed said, "We never decided that we would now start working together. We never consciously decided to work together; it just grew. It just happened."

During Sarhadi Lutera, Javed faced constant criticism from the director and producer. It was Salim who stood by him and encouraged him to keep writing. Javed remembered how Salim reassured him that if he could perform well under such difficult circumstances, he could excel in better projects.

After moving to Bandra, Javed lived with a friend who paid the rent, while he focused on finding work. He began spending more time at Salim's home, where at least one meal a day was guaranteed.

There, the two would sit for hours, discussing stories and developing ideas.

Their first major opportunity arrived when filmmaker SM Sagar offered them a screenplay and asked about their fees. Javed recalled, "He said he'd pay us Rs 5000 for it. I skipped a heartbeat hearing that."

They accepted the offer and completed the assignment as ghostwriters, laying the foundation for their partnership.

Soon after, with little work at hand, they decided to visit Sippy Films. There, they met Rajesh Khanna, who offered them Haathi Mere Saathi. This project officially established them as a professional writing duo.

The Rise Of Salim-Javed

By the early 1970s, Salim-Javed had become the most sought-after writers in the industry. Their stories reflected social unrest, moral conflict, and individual rebellion, giving rise to the "angry young man" image embodied by Amitabh Bachchan.

They delivered blockbusters such as Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Don, and more.

They also changed how writers were perceived. From ensuring their names were painted prominently on posters to demanding fees higher than many stars, they fought for creative respect. Out of the 24 films they wrote together, 20 or 22 became hits.

Amitabh Bachchan later reflected on their impact and said, "It's a shame that they parted ways; they were truly unbeatable. Quite often, the media would conjecture - what would happen to Amitabh Bachchan without Salim-Javed? Really, once they separated, I couldn't ever get that kind of intensity again; that power was missing."

When Salim-Javed Parted Ways

In June 1982, after 12 years together, Salim-Javed quietly decided to part ways. In an old interview with Etc, Salim recalled the moment and said, "Every box has an expiry date... We were near Javed's house one evening when Javed told me he wanted to split... I shook hands with him and started walking towards my car."

Javed later confirmed that the conversation took place at his home on June 21, 1982. One major reason was Javed's desire to expand into lyric writing under the partnership's name. Salim explained, "Javed wanted to use this partnership to start writing lyrics too... I told him to restrict the partnership to script-writing."

Creative fatigue, rising fees, and industry pressures added to the strain. Filmmaker Ramesh Talwar noted that they had reached a saturation point. With Amitabh's fee touching Rs 25 lakh, Salim-Javed raised their own price to Rs 21 lakh, which producers were reluctant to pay.

Legal disputes, including a case over Dostana with Yash Johar, further complicated matters. Rumours linking Javed's closeness to Amitabh to the split also circulated.

In an interview with Mid-day, Javed clarified these rumours and said, "When we parted, situation changed. Due to my closeness to Amitabh Bachchan, a lot of people thought I have parted ways with Salim Khan because of my closeness with Amitabh. Due to these rumours, I didn't do any films with Amitabh Bachchan for about 10 years. I had many offers, but I didn't take up any because I didn't want this tag on me that I broke this partnership because of some support. The first film I made with him after parting with Salim was Azaad."

What Happened After The Duo Parted Ways?

After the split, Javed Akhtar quickly rebuilt his career. He worked with Ramesh Sippy, Yash Chopra, Subhash Ghai, and Rahul Rawail.

He also penned several successful films solo, with standout titles including Sagar, Betaab, Arjun, and Lakshya. His contributions earned him the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

Salim Khan's journey was more difficult. After a long break in London, he returned to fewer opportunities. Reflecting on that phase, he told Etc, "There was a time when I'd make my drink, and then keep the phone off the hook. And here I was, checking the phone every now and then to see if it was working."

His comeback came with Naam, following Shakti. Later, he contributed to films such as Baghban and focused on guiding his son, Salman Khan.

Despite professional differences, personal relationships remained intact. On Pinch, Salim's son Arbaaz Khan and Javed's son Farhan Akhtar revealed that the split never affected their friendship.

Farhan said, "I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim saab and us, it never trickled down to us."

Javed has also spoken about their cultural bond, describing Salim as an elder brother and parental figure outside work, while emphasising their equality in creative matters.

The documentary Angry Young Men, directed by Namrata Rao, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2024, revisiting their rise from poverty to power.

Salim Khan Hospitalised In Mumbai

In recent times, fans have been concerned about Salim Khan's health. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai and placed in the ICU.

Salman Khan was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital after visiting him, while daughter Alvira, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, grandson Ayaan, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma also visited him.

