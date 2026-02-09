Lucky Ali On 30 Years In Music: "Knew I Don't Have A Career In Film Industry"

Renowned singer Lucky Ali, who has completed three decades in the music industry, is humbled by all the love he has received in his career, which he considers a gift that, he says, he didn't necessarily deserve.

Ali, known for hits such as Gori Teri Aankhein Kahen, Teri Yaad Jab Aati Hai, and Bollywood tracks Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, and Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai, is back with his signature soulful style with his latest single, Tu Jaane Hai Kahan, which is produced under the Tips music banner.

"I feel grateful to the Almighty that I've had this opportunity and the response that I've received continuously over all these decades. I don't think I deserve this. I feel it's a gift that was given, and I respect it. And that's what I've done all this time. I've not abused my career in any way. It's the greatness of the people who give you that love. You don't go expecting, ‘Oh, love me,'” Ali told PTI in a virtual interview.

The singer said he is aware that the love and success that he has garnered over the years are not permanent.

“I feel that nothing is permanent (and) at some point, it will stop. I'm happy for that. I'm not holding on to that. I look forward to those changes whenever they come. I think they're happening now as we age and go further into trying to identify what it is that makes it tick for us."

"After all the fame and all the success, there's still something in me that feels like I need to find or look for that, which maybe could be a piece that I seek away from all the noise.” Ali began his journey in 1996 with his album, Sunoh, featuring his iconic track O Sanam, and established himself as a leading figure in Indi-pop.



When asked about his unconventional start with Indi-pop rather than mainstream film music, Ali candidly replied, “Yeah, because I'm not a singer-singer. I knew that I don't have a career in the film industry. I didn't want to sing for anyone.” “I didn't have a career (in movies) because I'm not a singer. I just sing for myself. I don't sing as a director. I don't do gayaki. Whatever work I did was more internal. At some point, I felt that I needed to express this, and that's how the albums came about,” he added.

For Ali, music serves as a vital means of communication, a way to connect with others.

"It's a means of communication to the other person; it's a means to be heard by people who understand the same language. That's what music is to me; it's a communication, it's a language.” Ali said his new song reflects his personal struggles and confusions.

“I knew I had to speak about what I was feeling because that was the best way to express it... Whatever you hold up inside, you don't say it, and then it happens in a song. It's kind of like a relief,” he said.



Also Read: Lucky Ali Backs Arijit Singh Quitting Playback Singing: "It's Not A Loss, Got To Make Your Own Road"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)