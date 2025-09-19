<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik And Abhishek Bajaj In A War Of Words

Bigg Boss 19 is keeping us all hooked. So far, the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has kept viewers glued to their screens with unlimited drama, entertainment and fights.

In the latest promo video, singer-composer Amaal Mallik and actor Abhishek Bajaj got embroiled in a heated argument over food. It all began when Abhishek took vegetarian food despite already having chicken on his plate.

When Amaal Mallik confronted him, saying that eating both veg and non-veg was not allowed, Abhishek Bajaj replied, “Paneer and chicken mein se choose karunga na mein. Chicken choose karunga, paneer nahi khaunga mein. (If I have to choose between paneer and chicken, I will choose chicken; I won't eat paneer).”

Amaal Mallik, who has been getting involved in several brawls of late, called the matter “stupid,” which angered Abhishek Bajaj and escalated the issue. “Arey batameezi kar raha hai yeh, paneer ki jagah mein chicken khaunga” (He's misbehaving. I'll eat chicken instead of paneer), shouted Abhishek.

When Amaal Mallik warned Abhishek Bajaj not to raise his voice, the actor told the singer, “Aap tarike se baat karo warna nahi hogi baat” (Talk to me properly, or I won't talk at all).” The quarrel turned ugly, with both pointing fingers at each other. Amaal advised Abhishek to at least ask someone before taking extra food, to which Abhishek asserted that he had only taken his share.

The reply triggered Amaal Mallik, who asked, “Insaan hai ki kya hai tu” (Are you even human or what?). Abhishek Bajaj responded, saying, “Tere muh nahi lagunga” (I won't waste my time on you), which made the singer slam his plate and walk out.

Previously, Amaal Mallik had also gotten into an argument with actress Kunickaa Sadanand over kitchen duties. Kunickaa repeatedly mentioned that she was frustrated because no one came forward to help, which made Amaal lose his temper. He warned Kunickaa not to enter the kitchen unless assigned duties. Read all about it here.

