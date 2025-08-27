<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik To Abhishek Bajaj, "6 Pack <i>Banake Chhaati Failake Mujhse Bhidoge</i>?"

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, premiered on August 24, welcoming a total of 16 contestants. This year, the theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' empowers the participants to make all decisions.

In the latest episode, actor Abhishek Bajaj and singer-composer Amaal Mallik got into a heated clash over a food-related incident.

It all started when internet personality and Miss Diva Universe 2018 Nehal Chudasama accused Abhishek Bajaj of eating all the chicken. “There is no chicken. Should I starve?” she asked. To this, Abhishek said, “I only took two pieces. The rest is kept in the fridge.” The actor added that there are a lot of contestants who eat chicken and he was not the only one.

The matter escalated quickly when Amaal Mallik intervened. He said, “Check the footage to see who is eating how much food. Once food is made, let everyone take an equal.” Abhishek Bajaj, visibly irritated that he was being targeted, hit back with, “Do not say I have eaten.”

Amaal Mallik, however, did not lose his cool and responded, “I am not telling you. I am trying to maintain sabhyata (civilisation) in the house.” This prompted Abhishek Bajaj to raise his voice against the accusation, with Amaal warning the actor not to shout. “Aap pe nahi baras raha hu. Punjabi hu, loud hu (I am not yelling at you. I am a Punjabi, I am loud)” clarified Abhishek.

Later, Amaal Mallik was seen opening up about his brawl with Abhishek Bajaj to actresses Natalia and Ashnoor Kaur.

He told them, “Ab wo Bajaj chadh raha hai mujhpe. Tum 6 pack banake chhaati failake mujhse bhidoge? Puri Hindustan will rip him. Amaal Mallik hun main. (Now that Bajaj is coming at me. You'll build six-packs, puff out your chest and try to take me on?) The whole of India will rip him apart. I am Amaal Mallik. Do not f*ck with me. I have too much public support if I get to it.”

