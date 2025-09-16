<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Kunickaa Sadanand And Amaal Mallik Fight Over Kitchen Duties

Bigg Boss 19 has been running high on drama. As always, the house is never short of heated exchanges, alliances and unexpected showdowns. The latest episode gave viewers yet another reason to stay glued to their screens.

The highlight of the day came when veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand and music composer Amaal Mallik got into a fiery argument. What started with routine kitchen duties quickly spiralled into one of the loudest spats of the season so far.

It all began when Neelam Giri was busy sorting rotten vegetables. Kunickaa asked actress Ashnoor Kaur to help, but Ashnoor walked away, saying she had some stuff to arrange. Kunickaa repeatedly mentioned that no one came forward, and that is when Amaal lost his temper. He warned Kunickaa that she would not enter the kitchen unless assigned duties. Things escalated, voices rose, and both shouted at each other. The spat only got worse when Amaal said that everyone would inform him about everything.

The kitchen drama did not end there. Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek Bajaj almost clashed physically after Shehbaz called him out for questioning Kunickaa Sadanand's role. Abhishek had earlier asked her to make halwa, but later objected to her taking over kitchen responsibilities. Other contestants had to step in before it turned uglier.

Meanwhile, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed the first evictions of the season. Not one, but two contestants bid farewell to the show. Guest host Farah Khan announced that social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek would be leaving the Bigg Boss house. Click here to read the full story.

Premiered on August 24, Bigg Boss 19 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show streams daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.