Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce The Arrival Of Second Child After Mid-Shoot Emergency: "Again, It's A Boy"

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second child together. The couple have been blessed with another baby boy.

What's Happening

On Saturday, Bharti and Haarsh shared the news on Instagram, announcing the arrival of their son.

Haarsh made the announcement with a playful caption that read, "Limbachiya and sons. Again its a boy."

Along with the announcement, the couple posted a video that appeared to be from Bharti's maternity shoot.

The video featured the words "It's A Boy" in blue, confirming the news.

Soon after, congratulatory messages flooded the comment section, with several celebrities and fans sending their love and blessings.

Among those who congratulated the couple were Harshdeep Kaur, Adaa Khan, Sriti Jha, Gautam Rode, Rashami Desai and Karishma Tanna.

Background

With the new arrival, Bharti and Haarsh are now parents to two sons. The couple already share a son, Lakshya, who was born in 2022.

Earlier, Bharti and Haarsh had informed fans about her second pregnancy through a joint social media post. The picture showed Harssh gently holding Bharti's baby bump as she leaned back into his arms.

The couple recently celebrated Lakshya's third birthday with close friends and family.

Fondly called Gola, their firstborn frequently appears in Bharti's vlogs and social media updates.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in a grand wedding ceremony held in Goa after dating for several years. Over the years, the two have also collaborated professionally and hosted multiple shows together.