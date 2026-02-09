"I Can't Do It For EMI And Survival": Pankaj Tripathi On Taking A Break From Acting

Actor Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he took an almost yearlong break from films after consecutive projects left him feeling fatigued and creatively unfulfilled. In an interview with a media portal, he spoke about his decision to pause, the kind of work he now wants to pursue, and how his priorities have changed over time.

What Pankaj Tripathi Said

Tripathi said the constant pace of shooting had begun to drain his enthusiasm for acting. He explained how the sheer volume of work affected his enjoyment and why taking a break became essential for his well-being and craft.

Speaking to Variety India, the actor said, "I was working back-to-back on projects. A sense of boredom and fatigue had crept in. I wasn't enjoying my work. A break was much needed. I have become more selective now. I leave my home for work that excites me. I don't want to do every project that comes my way."

He added, "I am in a phase of life where I only act for excitement and artistic satisfaction. I can't do it for EMI and survival. I want to keep doing this and see if this works for me in the long run."

Tripathi noted that his selection criteria have evolved, and he now wants to be part of films that strike a balance between entertainment and substance. He stressed that storytelling should go beyond surface-level appeal.

He said, "Now I want to be part of meaningful cinema that is also entertaining. In India, people primarily watch movies for entertainment, which is why there is an entertainment tax. But storytelling is not just entertainment. It should have something to say as well."

Pankaj Tripathi has stepped into production with the web series Perfect Family. He will be next seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4.



