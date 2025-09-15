<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Nagma Mirajkar And Natalia Janoszek Eliminated In Shocking Double Eviction

Every season of Bigg Boss comes with its own set of twists, clashes and unexpected moments. Fans wait for the fights, the friendships, the tasks and of course, the eliminations. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show has built a reputation for being unpredictable. Season 19 is no different.

After three weeks of drama, tasks and plenty of buzz inside the house, the show finally saw its first elimination round. But instead of one name leaving, this weekend gave fans a double shocker. Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to walk out of the house.

The makers announced Nagma and Natalia's exit by sharing social media posts. Sharing a poster of Natalia Janoszek, they wrote, “Iss season ka pehle eviction! Natalia Janoszek ka safar hua khatam, kaisi lagi aapko unki journey? [The first eviction of the season! Natalia Janoszek's journey comes to an end. How did you find her journey?]”

Similarly, they posted a picture of Nagma Mirajkar. The text attached to the post read, “Aaj ka double elimination hua shocking!! Nagma Mirajkar huyi iss week ghar se beghar! [Today's double elimination was shocking!! Nagma Mirajkar has been evicted from the house this week!]”

Since Salman Khan was busy with a shoot, Farah Khan jumped in as guest host for Weekend Ka Vaar. And she did not hold back. First up, she called out Kunickaa Sadanand for her "control freak" behaviour. This came after Kunickaa asked Zeeshan Quadri to clear his plate of puris and even scolded housemates for not eating properly.

Farah then took on Kunickaa again, this time for her remarks about Tanya Mittal's upbringing. She reminded everyone that no one has the right to comment on someone's parenting. The filmmaker also gave it straight to Baseer Ali. She slammed him for saying the other contestants weren't "on his level." Click here to read the full story.

Bigg Boss 19 airs every day on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Before the TV telecast, the reality show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm.