<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Romance In The Air For Mridul Tiwari And Natalia Janoszek

Bigg Boss 19 contestants Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek's bond is too cute to miss. The duo is often seen sharing playful conversations and spending time together inside the house. In the latest episode, Mridul openly confessed his feelings for Natalia. The YouTuber said that he likes the actress, while Natalia responded by saying, “He is cute.”

It all began when Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama and other housemates teased Natalia about Mridul's feelings for her. When they asked if she shared the same feelings, Natalia blushed and replied, “Yes, he is cute.” The group then joked about Mridul driving Natalia around in luxury cars, leaving both of them smiling.

Natalia playfully asked Mridul if he even owned an auto, to which he confidently replied that he had multiple expensive cars. The conversation took a fun turn when Natalia joked about being the one driving those cars. Mridul happily agreed, saying she'd drive while he just sat back and watched.

A viral moment from the Bigg Boss house showed Natalia teaching Mridul some dance moves. As they laughed and danced together, their effortless chemistry sparked speculation about a possible romance brewing between them.

The romantic undertones were further heightened earlier in the episode when housemates playfully referred to Natalia as “Bigg Boss's daughter-in-law.” This lighthearted joking gained momentum after Mridul openly expressed his interest in Natalia during a task.

The dynamics between the two are now under close scrutiny by Bigg Boss fans. Emerging romances often influence strategies, alliances and popularity within the house. Whether this budding connection develops into something genuine or remains just a fleeting TV moment, it has undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about storylines of the season so far.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar.