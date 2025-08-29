<i>Big Boss 19</i> Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Recalls Working 30 Hours At A Stretch As A Child Artist, Says "Fainted On Set"

Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently one of the participants in Big Boss 19, spoke up recently about the long, gruelling hours she worked as a child artist. She even revealed that she starved herself and fainted on set, and yet kept quiet.

What's Happening

Television stars have often spoken about their shift timings, which can get exhausting. Ashnoor Kaur has been working as a child actor on television for the longest time.

Recently, in conversation with Hauterrfly, she spoke about how challenging the long hours got. In addition to it, managing her studies while shooting and all the insecurities that she had to combat as a teenager, was a lot for her age at that time.

Ashnoor further revealed that today she has the luxury to work 12 hours a day, and she sticks to it. But it was not always the same.

She told Hauterrfly, "I've shot for 30 hours continuously. I was six that time, and I was doing a show called Shobha Somnath Ki. I was so tired that I couldn't function at all. My mother suggested that I take a nap for a couple of hours in the vanity. The production guys waited outside while I napped, and then I started again."

Ashnoor got candid when she spoke about dealing with body issues. This led to her sustaining on water-only diets.

She said, "I fainted on set once, but I didn't tell anybody that I wasn't eating."

About Big Boss 19

Salman Khan, who returns as the host, is reportedly set to receive between Rs 8 and 10 crores every weekend and will host the show for a total of 15 weeks. Bigg Boss 19 will predominantly broadcast on OTT and have a repeat airing on TV on the same day. Multiple sources confirmed that the new season does not have a big budget compared to its previous seasons.

Celebrities such as Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Baseer Ali are also a part of the reality show.

This year, the fresh episodes will drop on OTT first and will premiere on Colors TV one and a half hours later.

In A Nutshell

