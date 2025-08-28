<i>Big Boss 19</i> Contestant Amaal Mallik Calls Shraddha Kapoor A "Sweetheart": "<i>Meri</i> School <i>Ki</i> Crush <i>Thi</i>"

Music director and singer Amaal Mallik, who is currently a part of Big Boss 19, recently revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was his school crush. He said she used to wear dentures and was his senior, and he appreciated her simplicity and honesty.

Amaal Mallik confessed to having a crush on his schoolmate, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who used to wear dentures back then.

He said, "School main bhi... Dentures pehen ke aati thi, meri senior thi... Meri school ki crush thi, aur insaan bhi itni sweetheart. Poor internet pe sabse asli following uss ladki ki hai bina kuch kiye. Na koi nakli followers na kuch."

Amaal further reiterated that Shraddha Kapoor is very real and how her character Aarohi in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 "changed everything".

Recalling a scene from Stree 2, he said, "Uska ek scene hai where she arrives and the hair, choti se maarti hai sabko... Taaliyan hai theatres main."

Amaal Mallik is one of the most popular contestants in Big Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 will predominantly broadcast on OTT and have a repeat airing on TV on the same day. Multiple sources confirmed that the new season does not have a big budget compared to its previous seasons.

Celebrities such as Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Baseer Ali are also a part of the reality show.

This year, the fresh episodes will drop on OTT first and will premiere on Colors TV one and a half hours later.

