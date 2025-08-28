<i>Param Sundari</i> Box Office Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Expected To Open At Rs 6 Crore

Bollywood's romance genre, which has often taken a backseat to action-packed blockbusters and horror comedies in recent years, may be getting a revival this Friday with the release of Param Sundari. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film revolves around the blossoming cross-cultural love story of a North Indian Punjabi man, Param, and a half-Tamilian, half-Malayali woman, Sundari.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Param Sundari comes from a banner known for its unique take on modern love stories, with films like Love Aaj Kal and Luka Chuppi. More recently, Maddock proved its commercial clout with big box office successes such as Stree 2 and Chhaava. Yet, unlike those heavy hitters, trade experts are cautioning that the new release is unlikely to make a thunderous start at the box office.

Param Sundari Box Office Prediction

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala weighed in on the film's pre-release performance and its initial outlook during an interaction with NDTV. "Param Sundari's advance booking number is Rs 1 crore as of now. Opening numbers are Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore for day 1. And first weekend numbers are Rs 25 crore," he stated.

While those numbers may seem modest, they fall in line with expectations for a pure romance drama at a time when audiences are still warming up to the genre again.

Some industry watchers have speculated whether the re-release of Vidya Balan's acclaimed film Parineeta on August 29, 2025, might divert audience attention. However, Ramesh Bala dismissed such concerns, pointing out, "I don't think so, because the genres are different." With Parineeta leaning into nostalgia and period romance, and Param Sundari offering a contemporary love story, the films are expected to appeal to different sets of moviegoers.

The bigger question, however, is whether Param Sundari can spark a new wave of romance-driven films in Bollywood. "If Param Sundari becomes a hit, it will definitely come back," Ramesh Bala explained, referring to the genre. "For that we have to see the response it is getting on Friday (release day). Once we see the actual response, we can decide," he added.

As things stand, Param Sundari is predicted to take off with a mid-range opening, banking more on strong word-of-mouth over the weekend. With a talented lead pair, an experienced production house backing it, and curiosity around the fresh cross-cultural love story, the film may well exceed its modest projections if audiences connect with its emotional core.

