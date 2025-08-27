Will <i>Param Sundari</i> End Box Office Drought For Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra? Trade Expert Weighs In

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set for the release of their upcoming film Param Sundari on the big screens on August 29. The movie has already generated decent buzz across social media. However, the bigger question is whether it will finally mark the much-needed turnaround for both actors, who have been struggling with inconsistent box office results.

Sidharth's Previous Box Office Performance

Sidharth Malhotra, despite delivering memorable performances, has seen several of his recent films underperform commercially. According to Sacnilk, Yodha earned Rs 53.5 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs 55 crore, falling short of expectations.

Thank God grossed Rs 48.99 crore globally against its reported Rs 70 crore budget. Meanwhile, Marjaavan made Rs 62 crore worldwide, only managing limited profits on a Rs 50 crore budget.

As per the report, films like Aiyaary and Ittefaq too could not deliver the kind of success the actor was once associated with. Aiyaary grossed just Rs 30.59 crore on a budget of around Rs 65 crore, while Ittefaq collected Rs 51.47 crore globally against a Rs 20 crore budget.

Janhvi's Previous Box Office Record

Janhvi Kapoor's box office journey has also been a mixed one. As per Sacnilk, Ulajh struggled with collections of only Rs 11.25 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs 35 crore. Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs Mahi grossed Rs 51.25 crore worldwide on a Rs 40 crore budget, narrowly missing the clean-hit mark.

Mili turned out to be a disaster, earning only Rs 3.82 crore on a budget of Rs 10 crore, and Roohi too could not leave a strong mark with Rs 28.7 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 25 crore.

On the other hand, her big-banner outing Devara proved to be a commercial winner, raking in over Rs 421 crore worldwide on a budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, showcasing her potential in large-scale films.

Here's What The Trade Expert Says

Speaking to NDTV about the buzz surrounding Param Sundari, trade expert Ramesh Bala said the real test lies beyond advance bookings. "Param Sundari has the potential to end the box office drought of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi. But we cannot say that with just the advance booking alone, that won't be enough. So we have to see how the movie is received by the reviewers and the audience on day one, whether the reviews are good, if the word of mouth is good. And only when we see the actual opening and actual reviews and word of mouth, how it is connecting with the audience, then we can confidently say it will end the box office drought," he said.

Ramesh Bala further added, "But, Param Sundari has got good buzz and it is expected to some level. But we have to wait till the release day. And then after seeing the audience response only, we can say whether it will end the box office drought".

With both Sidharth and Janhvi in need of a box office breakthrough, all eyes are now on Param Sundari. The film's release on August 29 will determine whether it can finally deliver the commercial success that has eluded the two stars in recent years.

