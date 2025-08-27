Why <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Contestant Amaal Mallik Deleted Viral Post Claiming He Cut Ties With Family, Father Daboo Malik Reveals

When Amaal Mallik walked into the Bigg Boss house, fans were intrigued, but not as much as they were a few months ago when the music composer shocked everyone with a viral Instagram post claiming he had cut ties with his family. The post, which stirred a storm of speculation, was later deleted without any explanation.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Amaal's father, veteran composer Daboo Mallik, opens up about what made him son delete the post.

Daboo recalls the emotional turning point: "When I came face-to-face with him, I said, 'Amaal, I can't believe this happened.' I didn't ask him to delete it. I didn't even know he deleted it. He saw my emotions, the love and care I had for him, and that's what made the difference."

After the outburst, Daboo was with his son for nearly three weeks. "I hugged him and didn't leave his house for 15-20 days because I wanted to understand what he was going through. Sometimes we think giving kids independence will make them mature, but for him, it felt like isolation. The space we gave him was actually making him feel alone."

According to Daboo, the post wasn't triggered by one incident but by pent-up emotions over time. "It was not overnight. At a moment of weakness, he felt the need to tell the world what he was going through. But deep down, Amaal cannot deny the love he has for his family."

Daboo says things have changed over the time. "Now he wants us around. He realized family is what matters most. That's beautiful."

From an explosive outburst to reconciliation, Amaal's intriguing journey, perhaps, paved his way to the ongoing season of Bigg Boss.

