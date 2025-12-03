Shehbaz Badesha Reacts To <i>'Shehnaaz Ki Kamai Par Palnewala'</i> Tag After <i>Bigg Boss</i> Exit

Shehbaz Badesha, brother of actress Shehnaaz Gill, recently wrapped up his stint on Bigg Boss 19 after getting evicted just a week before the grand finale.

In a recent chat with a media portal, Shehbaz opened up about his experience. He shared that his friendship with singer-composer Amaal Mallik was one of the highlights of the season.

He told SCREEN, "The journey was great. I am not sad at all that I got evicted so close to the grand finale. I have made so many happy memories on the show. After the eviction, I saw so many people get sad for me, which made me feel like a winner. I never expected to get the kind of love I did."

Talking about Amaal, he added, "I don't mind if people are saying that I played the game in Amaal's shadow; he is like a brother to me. People can take a bullet for their friend, so this was just a game. And I accept it if people are calling me Amaal's sidekick. We will continue our friendship outside too. We bonded in the game where the situations were tough, so this friendship will stay for life. I wish and feel that Amaal should win Bigg Boss. I don't think others deserve the trophy more than him."

During his stint on the show, Shehbaz had revealed how he's often mocked for relying on his sister for money.

He said, "Real life is outside, and I have failed there. I have not been able to do anything. People often tell me, 'Behen ki kamayi pe palta hu.' Yes, I do. My sister gives me money, and I depend on her because I have no one else. Her fans also keep saying I survive on her money. If my sister is providing for me, I will happily take that. I am such a person that today if my sister jokingly tells me to jump from a cliff, I won't take a second."

Now, after the show, reacting to the "behen ki kamaai pe palnewaala" tag, Shehbaz said, "Earlier things were not great in my life. I thought if I did Bigg Boss, after the show, whatever I do will be great. Now the good time has come, so I will do my best. As far as this 'behen ki kamaai par palnewala' tag is concerned, main Shehnaaz ki kamai khaate rahunga, tension nahi hai (I will continue to take money from Shehnaaz; there is no stress there)."

Shehbaz also addressed criticism from those who claimed he used Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's names to gain votes during his Bigg Boss 19 journey.



He said, "I don't want to answer such people who said that I was talking about Shehnaaz or Sidharth for a vote appeal. Why didn't they object when I kept taking their name for so many years? Was I asking for votes back then? If I have a relationship with them, then what's so bad?"

Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13.